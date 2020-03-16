Congratulations! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are all set to embrace parenthood soon.

They announced their pregnancy in March this year and ever since, they've been quite the centre of attention and rightly so. While they have been sending all the love to each other and their fans too, Sonam and Anand have another reason to celebrate.

Finally, the couple has been blessed with a baby boy and Neetu Kapoor shared the news on her social media and congratulated the couple.

No one from Anil Kapoor’s family shared the news on social media but Neetu Kapoor shared the news with fans and well-wishers.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor was seen on Koffee With Karan and she has expressed how happy she is to embrace motherhood.



The actress also shared the difficulties she was facing due to the pregnancy where she shared a picture of her feet being swollen.

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018 and has stepped into this beautiful phase of life of parenthood.

The couple had also enjoyed their babymoon in Italy and also a baby shower was organized at their residence in London before they returned to Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie Veere Di Wedding and since the lockdown, she has been on a break.

Well, Congratulations! To the couple who are all set to embrace the most beautiful phase of their life with their little boy.



