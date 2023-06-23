Congratulations! Suhana Khan purchases her first home before the release of her debut film 'The Archies', check out the details

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has already made her first big purchase. As per a report, she has bought farm land in the village of Thal near Alibaug.

The worth of the purchase is Rs 12.91 crores. It seems the registration documents describe her as an 'agriculturist'.

Suhana Khan will be soon seen on The Archies on Netflix.

The project has not even come on air and she has made her first big purchase already.

As we know, she was signed on by a big cosmetic brand some days back. Suhana Khan is touted as one of the next big things by those who have seen her work.

It is reported that the transaction was registered on June 1, 2023. The land area is 1.5 acres and it comes with 2, 218 sq ft of structures.

She has paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh for the purchase. The names of the original owners are Anjali, Rekha and Priya Khot who are sisters and inherited the land from their parents.

The registration of the property has been done in the name of Deja Vu Farm Pvt Ltd where Savita Chhibber and Namita Chhibber are directors. Savita Chhibber is the mother of Gauri Khan while Namita is her sister.

Shah Rukh Khan also has a luxurious bungalow in Alibaug that faces the sea. It is in Thal, and has a swimming pool and a helipad. He rang in his 52nd birthday at that venue.

Suhana Khan is a graduate from Ardingly College in Sussex, UK and got her acting degree from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 2022. The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and made by Tiger Baby Films.

Khushi Kapoor is also making her debut with the film. Other famous personalities to have a home in Alibaug are Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and industrialist Gautam Singhania.

Shah Rukh Khan is famous for his sharp business acumen. It looks like his children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan want to be entrepreneurs along with their creative careers.

