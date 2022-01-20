Congratulations! Sunny Leone hits a milestone

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone, who is quite active on social media, has crossed the milestone of 50 Million followers on Instagram. She keeps updating her fans about her daily routine and also gives a glimpse about her make-up line and clothing line.

Expressing her gratitude, the actor took to her social media account to inform her fans that she has now reached the milestone of 50 million followers.

Take a look at the video

She wrote, Woohoo!!! 50mil. I love you all so much my beautiful insta family!! Let’s party!! Thank you so much!!

The star is very proper and has been getting all the positive reactions from her Instagram family. Many users have commented with the red hearts, claps, and fire emojis on her post.

On the work front, Sunny Leone has movies like Koka Kola, Helen, and The Battle Of Bhima Koregoan in the Hindi language. She will be also debuting in the Tamil language film with Veeramadevi. She also has two back-to-back films in the same language Shero and Oh My Ghost in which she will be playing the lead roles. She was also seen in the item song Aajako Sham which was released in the Nepali language and marked her debut in the Nepali industry. She was also seen in the Bangla song Chap Nisha. The star has been loved by all and has been getting positive feedback for all her works.

Other than Sunny Leone, Bollywood stars who enjoy more than 50 million followers are Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra.

