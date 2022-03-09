Congratulations! Sushmita Sen collaborates with Mansi Bagla of Mini Films for an untitled project

Sushmita Sen who was last seen in Aarya will be next seen in a biopic by Mansi Bagla of Mini Films

MUMBAI : Actress Sushmita Sen will be next seen in a biopic by Mansi Bagla of Mini Films and ace photographer Subi Samuel’s Bungalow No 84. The film will be the first ever association of Mini Films and Bungalow No 84, joined by Soham Rockstar Entertainment. The team has signed Sushmita Sen as the lead for this intense and power-packed script. The film prep is on and set to go on floors by the end of this year.

Talking about the same, Mansi Bagla, Mini Films says, "I'm here to tell this thrilling story who better than Sushmita Sen to play this role, more details on the biopic coming up soon.”

Subi Samuel, Bungalow No 84 shares, “I am excited to begin this new journey with two of the most powerful women I've met in the industry by far- Sushmita is a brilliant actress and is apt for the biopic and Mansi whose drive and passion towards filmmaking inspired me to explore it myself.”

The biopic will see Sushmita in multiple shades, in a never seen before avatar. The casting and other aspects of the film are in the pre-production stage and will go on floors by the end of this year.

Recent Stories
