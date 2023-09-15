Congratulations! Swara Bhaskar and husband Fahad Ahmad are blessed with a baby girl

Taking to her Instagram handle, actress Swara Bhaskar dropped this good news of becoming a mother and delivering a baby girl.
MUMBAI: Actress Swara Bhaskar is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space. The actress, who is married to social activist Fahad Ahmad in February has been blessed with a baby girl.

Yes, for all the fans of the actress Swara Bhaskar, here is the big news that the actress and her husband Fahad Ahmad has been blessed with a baby girl and this news was shared by the actress herself. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, actress Swara Bhaskar shared, ‘A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth.. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023  With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world ’

Indeed, these are some of the cute clicks of the actress along with her husband and the newborn, and we look forward to see more of these clicks from the side of this lovely couple.

Congratulations to the couple from Team Tellychakkar.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

