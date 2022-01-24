Congratulations! Taapsee Pannu bags the Best Actress award for THIS movie

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu has hit sixes with her fantastic performances getting her awards and recognitions. Recently, Taapsee was named the Best Actor (Female) of 2021 by the Indian Film Institute (IFI) for her performance in the Netflix film, Haseen Dilruba.

In a survey to judge the best of Indian cinema in the year gone by, the IFI requested seven eminent film critics of India to list the best performance of actors from last year. The brilliant performance of Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba stood out for all and she was unanimously cited as the Best Actor of 2021 (Female) for the same.

A jubilant Taapsee Pannu took to social media to express the love Haseen Dilruba continues to give her. Making her gratitude known on her official Twitter handle, the actress wrote: “So heartening! (preceded by five red hearts) Haseen Dilruba is my ‘Red Rose (emoji of a rose)’ Santa who continues to give, followed by a smiling face emoji.

No sooner than Taapsee shared the good news than her fans took to Twitter to celebrate her joyous moment.

One user wrote, ‘Congratulations’, while another wrote, ‘Welcome Rani Kashyap’. ‘Aap to best ho hi main humesha se kehta hun, all the best for your next best actor award. Lots of love’, wrote another user.

