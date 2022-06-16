Congratulations! Thappad actor Ankur Rathee and Hello Mini’s Anuja Joshi exchange wedding vows

MUMBAI: Thappad actor Ankur Rathee tied the knot with Anuj Joshi of Hello Mini in a hush-hush wedding in the English countryside on June 15, 2022. The wedding functions were held at a 500-year-old manor tucked away in the English countryside.

With a guest list of 200, including families and close friends from the industry, the various functions did boast of Bollywood glitterati, who flew down to the British Isles to witness and bless this union.

Also Read:

EXCLUSIVE! Imlie actor Vibhor Sharma to enter Colors' Sirf Tum

Ankur made his gallant entry on a horse drawn carriage. The backdrop might have been British but the wedding ceremonies took place as per Haryanvi and Marathi customs because both Ankur and Anuja are pretty close to their roots, despite their NRI status.

“They wanted to make sure the wedding has an Indian vibe to it. Hence the cuisine was Indian and there were Haryanvi folk songs/dances. There were also bride/groom games and English countryside activities,” said a friend close to the couple.

Also Read:

Oops! Nia Sharma gets brutally trolled for flaunting her latest denim look; netizens say, "Free yourself from denims"

For the sangeet ceremony, there were speeches and dances by friends and family. Friends who are professional singers in the entertainment industry dedicated songs to the couple. Ankur wore Shantanu Nikhil, Gaurav Gupta, Masaba and SVA and for the pheras the couple wore Sabyasachi.

Post their honeymoon in Europe, Anuja will join the sets of The Resident, while Ankur will head to Mumbai to continue shooting for Shehzada, which is headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Credit: ETimes