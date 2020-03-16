Congratulations! The first look of Kanika Kapoor’s wedding is out and she looks absolutely stunning!

MUMBAI: Kanika Kapoor is finally hitched and the first pictures and videos of her wedding are out. She got married today in London and we are in absolute awe of her wedding attire.

She looks absolutely alluring and beautiful in a heavy embroidered, pink lehenga with a sheer dupatta, again with a heavy border and we can’t get enough of her.

In one of the videos, we see the beautiful bride entering the ‘mandap’, accompanied by friends and family, in a traditional style and she is being led to her husband to be. The video also shows snippets of the ‘Jay-Mala’ ceremony and the beautiful union of both the souls. We can see the couple having a little fun with the malas and are later seated for further rituals.

Manmeet Singh from the Meet bros duo also shared a beautiful picture with the happy couple on social media and captioned it sweetly.

This is Kanika’s second marriage and her husband Gautam is an NRI businessman. Kanika came back to India after her divorced and reached new heights in her musical career. She gave us songs like, ‘Baby Doll’, which were earworms to us and the audience sure enjoyed grooving to her music.

Earlier today, the singer also shared some adorable pictures from her mehendi ceremony and she looked drop dead gorgeous in the green lehenga. She got married in London and we absolutely wish her all the luck and happiness.

