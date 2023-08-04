Congratulations! Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal spotted outside a clinic; netizens speculate there’s ‘good news’

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in 2021. The two were in the relationship for many years before they tied the knot, and they have been giving their fans a lot of couple goals. A few days ago, Varun and Natasha were clicked at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, and now, they have grabbed netizens’ attention due to something else.

Today, Varun and Natasha were spotted outside a clinic. We all know that netizens start speculating a lot of things about the celebs, and with them being spotted outside a clinic, people on social media feel that the couple is expecting their first child.

Also Read: WOW! Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt spotted together; fans hoping for 'Dulhania 3'

A netizen commented, “Wow good news.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Pakka good news he Becox she wore the black and white pregnancy dress.” One more netizen commented, “congratulations! Varun gonna be the best dad.”

In the video, we can see that Varun and Natasha are coming out of a building, and while the paparazzi is telling Varun to pose, he just walks and has a smirk on his face. Well, if there’s good news or not, only Varun and Natasha can tell us. So, let’s wait for the confirmation.

Talking about Varun’s movies, the actor currently has Bawaal lined up. The movie, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, is slated to release in October. Well, there have been reports of him starring in the remake of Maanaadu, but there’s no official announcement about it.

Also Read: Exciting! Hit jodis audiences would love to see on the big screens again

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.