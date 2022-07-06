Congratulations! Is wedding on the cards for Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha? Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has finally made her relationship official with Zaheer Iqbal. The Notebook actor took to his Instagram and posted an adorable video of them together and declared his love for the shotgun girl.

Sonakshi Sinha who is one outspoken actress and never shies away to talk her art out has always said that she has been single and wants someone special to enter her life who gets all lovey-dovey with her.

Sonakshi Sinha have been wanting to get married ever since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding in 2019

Sonakshi Sinha's reaction to lovebirds Ranveer and Deepika's dreamy wedding was every single that time. The actor openly asked Baba aka Ranveer to find her love and get her married. And finally, that day has arrived. The gorgeous woman has found the love of her life in Zaheer and we cannot wait to see how beautiful a bride our Sona will make.

Zaheer and Sonakshi's relationship rumours have been doing rounds for quite a time now and the lovebirds made it public.

Sonakshi was once asked about her wedding plans and she had said, " My family doesn't pressure me, they know I am working, I am enjoying my work and...... I have to find a boy, only then can I get married".

Credit: BollywoodLife