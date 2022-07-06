Congratulations! Is wedding on the cards for Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha? Scroll down to know more

Sonakshi Sinha who rose to fame with Salman Khan starrer ‘Dabangg’ has officially announced her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal of ‘Notebook’ on Instagram and is rumoured to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 09:54
movie_image: 
Congratulations! Is wedding on the cards for Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha? Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has finally made her relationship official with Zaheer Iqbal. The Notebook actor took to his Instagram and posted an adorable video of them together and declared his love for the shotgun girl.

Sonakshi Sinha who is one outspoken actress and never shies away to talk her art out has always said that she has been single and wants someone special to enter her life who gets all lovey-dovey with her.

Also Read: Amazing! Sonakshi Sinha's transformation will give you major fitness goals

Sonakshi Sinha have been wanting to get married ever since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding in 2019

Sonakshi Sinha's reaction to lovebirds Ranveer and Deepika's dreamy wedding was every single that time. The actor openly asked Baba aka Ranveer to find her love and get her married. And finally, that day has arrived. The gorgeous woman has found the love of her life in Zaheer and we cannot wait to see how beautiful a bride our Sona will make.

Also Read: Amazing! Sonakshi Sinha's transformation will give you major fitness goals

Zaheer and Sonakshi's relationship rumours have been doing rounds for quite a time now and the lovebirds made it public.

Sonakshi was once asked about her wedding plans and she had said, " My family doesn't pressure me, they know I am working, I am enjoying my work and...... I have to find a boy, only then can I get married".

Credit: BollywoodLife

movies Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Rowdy Rathore Wedding bells Zaheer Iqbal Shatrughan Sinha Poonam Sinha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 09:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Is wedding on the cards for Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha? Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has finally made her relationship official with Zaheer Iqbal. The Notebook...
OMG! Rapper Trouble shot dead in Georgia
MUMBAI: Mariel Semonte Orr well known as rapper Trouble was shot dead in Georgia in what has been stated as a "domestic...
'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Gungun's question leaves Mohan speechless
MUMBAI: In the Tuesday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Damini provokes Tulsi....
'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': A new beginning to their relationship as Sayuri and Kanha become friends
MUMBAI: The Tuesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Nakul convincing Kanha to get a saree...
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Manjari blames Akshara
MUMBAI: The Tuesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" started with Abhimanyu telling Harsh that if...
Wow! THIS fame from Ziddi Dil Maane Na to participate in Bigg Boss 16? Deets inside
MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam, well-known for her performances in daily operas such as Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Yeh Rishtey Hain...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Is wedding on the cards for Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha? Scroll down to know more
Congratulations! Is wedding on the cards for Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha? Scroll down to know more
Latest Video