Congratulations! Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar to be parents soon; actress is five and a half months pregnant!

The actress is married to her URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in 2021 and there is now extremely great news for the couple. The duo will be embracing parenthood soon!
movie_image: 
Yami Gautam

MUMBAI : Yami Gautam is one of the finest actresses of the Hindi Film Industry. From Vicky Donor to Uri, she has captivated her audience with her seamless performances in every film and project that she has taken up. The actress is married to her URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in 2021 and there is now extremely great news for the couple. The duo will be embracing parenthood soon!

Also Read-Wow! This first poster and look of actress Yami Gautam from movie Article 370 is out

Yami is five and a half months pregnant. A source said, “Yami is extremely ecstatic ever since she learnt about her pregnancy. It’s going to be most probably a May baby. The family had been keeping everything hush hush until now.”

Recently, Yami and her hubby Aditya Dhar were spotted and what caught everyone’s attention is that Yami kept her dupatta of her bright pink outfit constantly near her stomach area, which netizens found a little suspicious. Check out the video here;

The source further added, “Yami and Dhar are going to announce it soon, since she will also be promoting her next thriller now. She is the lead and he is producing it. So it makes sense to clear the air officially as it will already be evident to people. They can’t wait to share the news with the world.”

Also Read-Must-Read! Aamna Shariff to Yami Gautam; TV Actors who took the plunge and made a successful transition into the Movies! Read More!

On the work front, Yami will next be seen in the show Article 370.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Hindustantimes


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 14:22

Latest Videos
