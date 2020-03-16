Conman Extortion Case: Latest Update! ED seizes Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets worth Rs 7.27 crores

MUMBAI: Sukesh Chandrasekhar's extortion case is currently under investigation. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi's name has been questioned over the same. Jacqueline and Nora have been previously interrogated by ED, Enforcement Directorate. And now, ED has attached assets of Jacqueline Fernandez worth Rs 7.27 crores. It includes Rs 7.12 crores worth of fixed deposit, reports India Today.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Have a look at the first-ever audition of Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh had extorted a sum of Rs 200 crore from a Delhi-based businessman's wife saying that he was from the Home ministry. It has been reported that he used the money from the extorted sum to shower Jacqueline with gifts. ED officials have stated that Sukesh Chandrasekhar gave Jacqueline Fernandez about Rs 5.71 crore.

Initially, Jacqueline had denied her involvement but eventually opened up on the gifts worth of crores that she received from him during the investigation. Jacqueline has maintained that she is a victim in the case. Hence, ED is looking more into Jacqueline's angle of involvement.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Have a look at the first-ever audition of Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline has claimed to be unaware of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's identity or that he was a con man. She has claimed her innocence. Chandrasekhar has been arrested in Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore as well. He has been conning people for 15 years and has about 32 cases registered against him. He is said to have extorted more than Rs 1000 crore till now. Sukesh Chandrasekhar also reportedly also approached Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor and tried to befriend them.

Credit: Bollywood Life