’Content czarina’ Ekta Kapoor has always brought different genres of films, with her eye for unique stories

MUMBAI: Distinctive concepts and Content czarina, Ekta Kapoor stand synonymous. It is her eye for unique concepts that she brings to the audience, a different genre with every project of her. The trajectory of her projects is proof!

Whether it is Shaadi Ke side effects or Azhar, shootout at Lokhandwala or Udta Punjab, Once upon a time in Mumbai, Dreamgirl or her upcoming ones, Ek villain and Pagglait- she has nailed all the above films with their unique Ideas and is set to nail some more with nuanced understanding of content that works fondly with the audience.

To bring it all in perspective, it is not just the films but Ekta rules cross all three platforms of content- Television, which she transformed with her foresight, OTT which she is constantly bringing waves with and Cinema, which stands as her silver-screen playground and she always hits it off the ground with her unique ideas.

Ekta Kapoor started her career at a very young and started producing the best of content. The producer's 2019 release 'Dream Girl' raked up huge numbers at the box office. After owning 2019, the content Czarina is all set to take 2020 by a storm with various releases.

Ekta is having a busy year as she is producing more and more content one after another- one being, Ek Villain 2 and next, Pagglait along with much more in the pipeline.