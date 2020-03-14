Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor is the queen of franchises across all the three platforms- Television, cinema to OTT

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor, popularly known as the content Czarina has always brought shows that have always created waves all across. The content creator has always thought ahead of time and has always used the powerful medium being television for all the path-breaking content. The audiences always want to consume more of Ekta's content. Ekta has never restricted herself to one platform and has given one of the best shows and films to the Indian audiences of all age groups.

Ekta Kapoor started her career at a very young and started producing the best of content. Ekta using television, has bought a change in society and their mentality. The Czarina was the first one to introduce shows in the television industry where women would make decisions for the house and raise their voice against everything wrong and has also addressed critical issues through the medium.

Some of the most successful TV shows include the fourth season of Naagin in making after having the successful three seasons, the second season of Kavach with some new myths and mysteries, others- remaking her older super hit daily soaps which were highly demanded by the audiences to make a comeback being Kasuati Zindagi Kii 2, Kitni Mohabbat Hai 2. Both the shows had a real long run even while they were made over a decade ago.

Ekta not restricting herself even made her space in the cinema industry, bringing some comedy content being as well- Kya kool Hain hum, and in the thriller, space, Ragini MMS 2 and also the sequel of Ek Villain being Ek Villain 2 which was recently announced.

Moving along with the current trend where the OTT platforms have become everyone's new favourite, Ekta gave Dil Hi Toh hai season 3, Kehne ko Humsafar Hain season 3, The famous TV show Bade Acche Lagte hai which was a super hit among the audiences was remade on the similar lines being, Kar le Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 3, Ragini MMs returns, and Gandi Baat Season 4. after having back to back three seasons of success.

The producer surely knows how to produce content from mythology to comedy and the fact, that Ekta produces in such a way that it's fun and informative at the same time- has left the audiences totally attentive to all the content.

Ekta is having a busy year as she is producing more and more content one after another- one being, Ek Villain 2 and next, Pagglait along with much more in the pipeline.