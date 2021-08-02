Controversial! All the times Shilpa Shetty grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons

MUMBAI: Raj Kundra's wife Shilpa Shetty has been involved with many controversies in her career. She is currently in the news due to the Raj Kundra pornography case arrest for allegedly producing and streaming porn content. The stunning Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has had a roller coaster ride in the entertainment industry with numerous controversies following her name, some for although for wrong reasons. On the current note, the actress was questioned when her husband Raj Kundra was arrested. Back in 2006, the Madurai court issued non-bailable warrants against Shilpa.

In the last couple of days, actress Shilpa Shetty's life has been facing a rollercoaster ride of a big mess. As the actress was all set for her silver screen comeback with Hungama 2, she was faced with a massive personal crisis. The diva's husband Raj Kundra was arrested dated on the last Monday for allegedly producing and streaming porn content through mobile apps.

Shilpa has been questioned twice for the same related case, once at a police station and the second time during the July 23rd raid of her home located at Juhu Mumbai. However, this is not the first time that Shilpa has found herself in a mess.

The Non-bailable warrant

Back then in the year of 2006, the Madurai court issued non-bailable warrants against Shilpa Shetty and actress Reema Sen for "posing in an obscene manner" in Tamil eveninger. The petitioner, Dhakshinamoorthy, an advocate in Madurai, mentioned that the paper had carried "very sexy blow-ups and medium blow-ups" in its issues in December 2005 and January 2006. At the time, in interaction with TOI, she said, "As far as my photographs go, what is obscene about it? If navel-showing is obscenity, then our traditional Indian outfit – the traditional sari – should be banned in the first place."

The Big Brother controversy

Shilpa was a part of the fifth series of the British reality television series Celebrity Big Brother. During her stay, she was the subject of alleged racist behaviour from her fellow housemates Danielle, Jade and Jo. She was even reduced to tears on several occasions. She later won the season. This case back then went viral on social media and TV news channels.

Extortion case

In the year 2003, Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda had hired small-time Bangkok-based don Fazalur-Rahman to settle down a fight with Surat-based Shivnarayan Agarwal. They were the owners of Praful Sarees. At the time, the actress' parents were charged with extortion charges.

Richard Gere and their kissing incident

Pretty Woman star fame Richard Gere hugged and kissed Shetty repeatedly on the cheek during an AIDS-awareness event back in 2007. This made the audience fumed up. This enraged the public and a mass protest followed. On 26 April 2007, an Indian court in Rajasthan issued a warrant for Shetty and Gere's arrest but later the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India subsequently dismissed the suit.



