Controversial! Film actress arrested for drunk driving; details inside

MUMBAI: Kavya Thapar who has been part of several films is currently making headlines for the wrong reasons.

According to the media reports, she was arrested by the Juhu (Mumbai) police on Friday (February 18) allegedly for drunk driving and brawl with a female police officer.

Reportedly, Kavya Thapar, who previously appeared in the Tollywood film Ek Mini Katha opposite Santosh Shoban, used abusive language and grabbed the cop by the collar. According to reports, she abused the cop after she hit a four-wheeler and injured a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol. Reports further stated that the police have registered a case against her under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 353, 504, 332 and 427. Currently, Kavya has been remanded to judicial custody. The incident, as per ANI, took place on Thursday (February 17). The news agency tweeted, "Maharashtra | Actress Kavya Thapar was arrested & sent to judicial custody, on charges of engaging in a scuffle & using abusive language with the police, after she hit a car & injured a person under the influence of alcohol, yesterday morning: Juhu Police."

Kavya Thapar hails from Maharashtra. The 26-year-old actress started off her career with the Hindi short film Tatkal in 2013. After appearing in a couple of advertisements, she forayed into south film industry. She has worked in two Telugu films namely Ee Maayo Peremito and Ek Mini Katha and the Tamil project Market Raja MBBS. Her last venture Ek Mini Katha was released in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

