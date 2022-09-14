Controversial! Salman Khan takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut’s nepotism debate

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for speaking her mind without a filter, continues to debate nepotism which is going on for a few years Several stars have spoken about it and so has Salman Khan.

Kangana started the nepotism drama by calling the Bollywood director Karan Johar “the flag-bearer of nepotism” on his chat show Koffee With Karan. Since then, the actress had repeatedly attacked several star kids which often grabbed attention.

In a viral video, Salman took a dig at Kangana Ranaut saying that the meaning of nepotism is now understood ever since Kangana started talking about it.

Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan actor added that a manager’s job is to help people who are not doing well for themselves. The managers always want to sign big stars, which is great, but they also need to work for people who might have potential. He shared that he has worked with actors who had given their best work at one point in time but later, their careers diminished.

The actor will be next seen in Tiger 3 which is to be released on April 21, 2023. While Katrina Kaif will continue her role as Zoya, Maneesha Sharma will be helming it. The superstar will also be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Jagapathi Babu.

