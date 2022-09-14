Controversial! Salman Khan takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut’s nepotism debate

Kangana started the nepotism drama by calling the Bollywood director Karan Johar “the flag-bearer of nepotism” on his chat show Koffee With Karan. Since then, the actress had repeatedly attacked several star kids which often grabbed attention. Salman Khan has something to say about it!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 11:53
movie_image: 
Controversial! Salman Khan takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut’s nepotism debate

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for speaking her mind without a filter, continues to debate nepotism which is going on for a few years Several stars have spoken about it and so has Salman Khan.

Kangana started the nepotism drama by calling the Bollywood director Karan Johar “the flag-bearer of nepotism” on his chat show Koffee With Karan. Since then, the actress had repeatedly attacked several star kids which often grabbed attention.

In a viral video, Salman took a dig at Kangana Ranaut saying that the meaning of nepotism is now understood ever since Kangana started talking about it.

Also read - Explosive! Salman Khan opens up on whether he will host Bigg Boss 16

Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan actor added that a manager’s job is to help people who are not doing well for themselves. The managers always want to sign big stars, which is great, but they also need to work for people who might have potential. He shared that he has worked with actors who had given their best work at one point in time but later, their careers diminished.

The actor will be next seen in Tiger 3 which is to be released on April 21, 2023. While Katrina Kaif will continue her role as Zoya, Maneesha Sharma will be helming it. The superstar will also be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Jagapathi Babu.

Also read - Salman Khan to showcase his art in first-ever solo show in India

Credits – Koimoi

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Salman Khan Kangana Ranaut Bigg Boss Koffee with Karan Bollywood Nepotism Tiger 3 Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan TellyChakkar Katrina Kaif
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 11:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: AWW! Priya’s ‘Bade acche lagte hain’ comment leaves Ram stunned
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Aww! Alia Bhatt to have an ‘All Girls Baby Shower’
MUMBAI: While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying the success of Brahmastra, the couple is all set to welcome...
EXCLUSIVE! Saif Ali Khan and Poonam Dhillon to grace The Kapil Sharma Show; promote their upcoming film Vikram Vedha
MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show has always done well with every season and people love to watch the show. The format of...
Imlie : Lovely! Fans share the new look of Imlie post leap in the show
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
MAJOR DRAMA! Akshara secretly attends the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the Birla house, will she get caught in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap a few days ago and viewers can't keep calm.  Abhimanyu...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Gunshot fires on Savi, Virat runs to save her in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
Aww! Alia Bhatt to have an ‘All Girls Baby Shower’
Aww! Alia Bhatt to have an ‘All Girls Baby Shower’
Latest Video