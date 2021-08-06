Controversial! A victim alleges Raj Kundra's Hotshot app of uploading her entire video without it's minimum decent editing; READ

MUMBAI: New Delhi - In connection with the pornography case, the Mumbai Crime Branch officials have recorded the statement of a victim, who was named in the FIR filed at Malwani police station.

According to a report, the victim in her statement told the officials that she was told that her private parts won't be shown and that the shoot will require only intimate scenes.

She added that she complied to sign a contract and then got money ( few thousand) for the shoot.

However, she was later told by a friend that her adult video is available on the Hotshot app. The victim then realised that the entire video was uploaded without any cuts or edits and her private parts were visible in it.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SHOCKING! Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash’s pre-arrest bail denied by a special court

In July last week, the Mumbai crime branch lodged a fresh FIR in connection with a pornography case and named producers of businessman Raj Kundra's company as well as actress Gehana Vasisth in the new case, a police official said on Wednesday. The case was registered by the crime branch's property cell at Malwani police station on Tuesday after an actress approached the police and alleged she was forced to shoot for a pornographic film for the HotShots app, according to reports.

Also Read: HAPPINESS! Natasa Stankovic celebrates her mother’s birthday in style, sets major FAMILY GOALS

Credit: Zee News