CONTROVERSIAL! When these celebrity parties of B-town made headlines for the wrong reasons

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities enjoy a huge fan following. While they make headlines for their work, sometimes they also end up making headlines for the wrong reasons. Speaking of which, Bollywood parties garner a lot of attention. While the glamour is on point in these parties, some saw celebrities ending up in fights, or making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Take a look at some of the most controversial celebrity parties of B-town!

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan: Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning after the team busted an alleged rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress Ship off the Mumbai coast. According to a report, the officials received the information about the rave party a couple of days ago. They then booked their tickets and boarded the ship posing as passengers. Once the ship reached the middle of the sea, some of the passengers allegedly started consuming drugs and officials caught them red-handed.

Karan Johar’s party: In 2019, a clip from KJo's house party became a subject of a heated debate on social media platforms. A number of people claimed that the actors present in the video were apparently high on drugs. Based on a complaint by Manjinder Sirsa, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigated the alleged drug party. The director also claimed that his mother was present at the party and he wouldn’t have posted the clip if there was something illegal happening. However, they received a clean chit from NCB later.

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality



Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!



I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan: They allegedly got in a fight at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party. This was probably the biggest fight ever between two celebrities. Although no one really knows the entire story, it was reported that Salman Khan made some sarcastic remarks towards Shah Rukh for refusing to do a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s movie Main Aur Mrs Khanna. Apparently, the snide remarks didn’t sit well with SRK and he apparently gave it back by talking about Salman Khan’s flop phrase back then. The reports suggest that they got into a physical fight as well.

Raveena Tandon and Natasha Sippy: Raveena allegedly fought with her husband’s former wife Natasha. If reports are to be believed, the feud took place during Ritesh Sidhwani’s New Years’ party in 2006. It was reported that Natasha Sippy kept hovering around Anil Thadani to get his attention. Later in the night, Tandon apparently spotted intoxicated Sippy sitting near her husband’s feet. She then lost her cool and even threw a glass of wine on her.

CREDIT: SCOOPWHOOP