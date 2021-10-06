Controversial! When Vinod Khanna said he needs s*x as much as anybody else

MUMBAI: The actor died in 2017 after battling cancer for years. On his birth anniversary, let's remember him. Vinod never shied away from talking about his views on sex.

An old video of him smoking a cigarette while airing his views on sex has surfaced on social media. He says, “Well, I was a bachelor and I am no saint as far as women are concerned. I need sex as much as anybody else does. Without women we won’t be here, without sex we won’t be here, so why should anybody object to my being with women.”

Before entering the industry, he completed his degree in commerce. But he kept his degree aside to entertain us on the big screen.

He started his career in films as a villain with Sunil Dutt’s Man Ka Meet in 1968 and was well appreciated. Vinod went on to earn more fame for his act as dacoit Jabbar Singh in Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971). Later in his career, the actor featured as the lead hero in Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and The Burning Train among others.

