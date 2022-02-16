Controversy! Actress Swara Bhasker gets massively trolled for comparing Muslim’s Hijab to Mahabharat’s Draupadi

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs like Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor are some of the actresses who raised their voices on the Hijab controversy that is a burning issue in the country. Swara Bhaskar has tweeted on the incidents of humiliation of Muslim women being reported from some parts of the country. She even said it was similar to the disrobing of Draupadi in the royal court of the Kauravas in the Mahabharat and soon after trolls started attacking her.

Also Read: Amazing! These gal pals of Bollywood give us major friendship goals

Trolls have attacked Swara Bhaskar on the same. They told her that Draupadi was one amongst the five Panchkanyaas. There are the five chaste women of Indian mythology. Others shared her videos in short dresses hinting that a woman who dressed like this should not comment on such matters.

This is not the first time Swara Bhaskar has been trolled. The lady was called out by many for her support to the JNU students during the CAA protests in the country.

Also Read: Swara Bhaskar can’t get over her OBSESSION and infact, she claims she is ADDICTED to …

As we know, that gathering consisted of stalwarts like Dhritrashtra, Vidura, and Bheeshma but no one said a word when Dushshashana started taking off Draupadi's saree. It was Lord Krishna who saved her from the insult. The Hijab Row was earlier started in Karnataka where an educational institution barred Muslim girls from attending classes wearing the Hijab. This led to huge protests.

Credit: BollywoodLife