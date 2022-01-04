CONTROVERSY: Ameesha Patel gets PROPOSED on social media ; to get MARRIED?

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Faisal Patel made a marriage proposal to her publicly on Twitter, leading us to believe that they are in a serious relationship.

It all started when the actress wished the latter on his birthday on December 30 on social media. Her message on Twitter read, “Happy birthday my darling, love you... have a super awesome year.” It was followed by Faisal’s reply, which read, “I’m formally proposing in public. Will you marry me?”

In an exclusive chat with BT, Ameesha cleared the air saying, “It is hilarious! Faisal and I go back a long way. We have known each other for years. I am friends with him and his sister. That message was just an internal joke between us. There is nothing more to it. I am single and I am happy being single. I am not interested in being in a relationship right now. Faisal is someone who loves to crack these jokes.”

Interestingly, after his marriage proposal went viral, Faisal deleted his message, to which Ameesha says, “I told him that you shouldn’t have deleted the message, and that I would have replied to the post in my style. But he said that he started getting calls from people. You see this is what happens with public figures, you can’t even joke in public.”

About their association, Ameesha elaborates, “Both of us share political backgrounds. My grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, worked with (former Indian PM) Indira Gandhi, while Mr Ahmed Patel worked with Sonia Gandhi. Our families have known each other for three generations. I was very close to late Ahmed uncle. Faisal and I share common friends, too.”

She adds, “I know a lot of celebs are getting married of late, but I have no plans to join the bandwagon. I am happy to stay single and do my own thing as I wish. I feel that being in a relationship is emotionally very draining. At this point, I don’t have time for that.”

