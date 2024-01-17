Controversy! Bombay High Court grants interim relief to two women accused of defrauding Vivek Oberoi of over Rs 1.5 Crore

MUMBAI: It was revealed last year that Vivek Oberoi's business associates had duped him out of Rs 1.55 crore. Based on the allegations, a representative of Vivek and his wife, Priyanka, also filed a cheating case. A few months later, the actress's two accusers received temporary protection from arrest from the Bombay High Court.

Vivek Oberoi reportedly knocked on the doors of the judiciary to bring a cheating issue to their attention, according to a popular news portal story. The actor filed a lawsuit against his business associates, Nandita Saha, Radhika Nanda, and Sanjay Saha, alleging they forced him to invest money in an event and film production company by promising him profit and gains and then used the money for their own benefit. In July 2023, the MIDC police filed a cheating case.

Months later, on Monday, the two ladies involved in the case were given interim relief by the Bombay High Court. A chartered accountant submitted the first information report (FIR) on behalf of the Oberois, according to a popular news report. The accused women placed Rs 15 lakhs in their life insurance schemes, among other instances of deceit detailed in the FIR. Abhishek Yende, their counsel, claims that it was an aspect of the 2020 pact.

Yende argued against their arrest in front of the judge and jury, saying, "In any case, at the highest, this dispute is between the partners, and for that, a criminal offense is not made out." After hearing his case, the judge considered his arguments and decided to release them on bail with a Rs 3,000 bond apiece.

It appears that in 2017, the Oberois had a business called Oberoi Organics. They made the decision to work together as partners in the firm with the three accused as it was not performing too well. After that, they dissolved the company and changed its name to Anandita Entertainment, an events company. The two parties agreed in July 2020, according to popular news portal reports.

