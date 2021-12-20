CONTROVERSY! Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Also has connections with These TWO Actresses after Jacquline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi?

MUMBAI: Bollywood and Scandals in the same sentence is nothing new but the latest scandal does make you think that the Era of Bollywood and Crime connections are not completely gone yet.

Jacqueline Fernandez seems to have been in a lot of trouble after being implicated in a money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. An intimate picture of the actress and the conman went viral on social media and sparked a controversy. It was after the actress was called in by the Enforcement Directorate to be interrogated.

ED agents interrogated Nora Fatehi as well. Recently, a few other big celebrities have come to light in the same case. As per media reports, conman Sukesh has claimed to have had connections with actresses like Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty as well.

ANI reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed he had known Shraddha Kapoor since 2015 and even assisted her during the NCB interrogation. In addition, he claimed that when Raj Kundra was in jail for the pornography case, he contacted Shilpa Shetty for a conditional release.

Besides the actresses, reports claim that the conman claimed he was going to co-produce Kartik Aaryan's next film, Captain India. Harman Baweja is reportedly close friends with him and he plans to produce the film with him.

According to an India Today report, Sukesh Chandrashekhar's claims regarding these top celebrities are all false. He does not have any ties with these celebrities, according to sources who spoke to the portal.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused of extorting over Rs 200 crore from a businessman’s wife by impersonating government officials. The investigation is on the case.

