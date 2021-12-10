CONTROVERSY: Deepika Padukone And Makers Of ‘83’ in Legal Trouble Accused of Cheating!

MUMBAI: ‘83’ directed by Kabir Khan and starring Ranveer Singh and an ensemble cast generated a lot of buzz with its trailer launch since it brings two of India’s love Together - Cricket and Bollywood. But with great news you certain times get bad press as well.

A legal battle has erupted over the Ranveer Singh starrer '83, and Deepika Padukone has been implicated in the legal dispute since she is one of its producers.

The makers of this sports drama have been allegedly accused of cheating. In an interesting turn of events, Indiatoday reports that a UAE-based financier has filed a complaint against the makers of '83, alleging that Vibri Media promised his company good returns after they invested approximately Rs 16 crores.

The complainant's funds were instead diverted in multiple agreements to filmmakers such as Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Deepika Padukone, and the money was used for the production of '83, with no written consent from the complainant. It is reported that advocate Rizwan Siddiquee stated that his client, FZE, filed a criminal complaint against all the producers of '83 for fraud and criminal conspiracy.

There has been no official comment from any of the makers.

Kabir Khan directed '83, which tells the story of India's win at the 1983 World Cup. With Ranveer stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev for this real-life drama, Deepika will be seen essaying his onscreen wife, Romi Bhatia. Additionally, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, and Ammy Virk appear in this entertaining film. '83 is set to premiere on December 24.

Credits: Bombay Times

