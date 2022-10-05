CONTROVERSY: Delhi High Court asks makers of Jayehbhai Jordaar to insert a disclaimer concerning the illegality of the practice of sex determination!

MUMBAI: Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film is all set to release on May 13 (2022).

(Also Read: Wow! Have a look at the fees charged by the cast of the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar to insert in certain scenes a disclaimer concerning the illegality of the practice of sex determination of a foetus and gave its nod to the release of the Ranveer Singh-starrer film. A bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla, while hearing a PIL seeking deletion of a certain scene from the movie which purportedly denounces female foeticide, asked Yash Raj Films to insert a prominent disclaimer in two scenes and said, "if you are sending a message, send it loud".

The court also granted one week to the filmmakers to add the disclaimer to the other formats of the scene as well, including YouTube.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for the filmmaker, said that the film does not violate any law and the disclaimer will be inserted prominently in the concerning scenes in English as well as Hindi.

"Senior counsel for respondent no. 4 (Yash Raj Films), without prejudice to his submissions, has agreed to depict further warning/disclaimer during the running of both the scenes. Respondent no. 4 is made bound to the statement made on behalf of its senior counsel," the court recorded. The court told the petitioner that although his cause was good, nothing remained in light of the other party agreeing to insert a disclaimer.

Lawyer Pawan Prakash Pathak, appearing for petitioner 'Youth Against Crime', contended that certain scenes in the film promoted sex selection techniques which are a violation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. On May 9, the high court had expressed its concern over the scene showing the sex determination of a foetus in the trailer of the film and told its makers that the illegal practice can't be trivialised or shown to be done in a routine manner.

In its petition, the petitioner had said that the scene in the trailer showing the "use of ultrasound technology in a clinic to determine the sex of the foetus and abortion technique in case of the girl child" is against the law which restricts advertisement of ultrasound technique for sex determination.

"Section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 (PC & PNDT Act) squarely restrict the advertisement of ultrasound technique for sex determination and the objective of the act also negates such practises, what is being contested is the only deletion of the clinic scene and promotion of the ultrasound technique" the petition stated.

(Also Read: Plea moved against 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over sex-selection scene in trailer)

CREDIT: TOI