CONTROVERSY: Evelyn Sharma gets TROLLED for posting pictures of her BREASTFEEDING on social media!

MUMBAI: Evelyn Sharma was blessed with a baby girl in November last year with her husband Tushaan Bhindi in Australia.

In November this year, Evelyn and Tushaan celebrated 3 years of their relationship. A few days back, the 'Yaariyaan' actress was trolled for sharing pictures of breastfeeding. While speaking to a leading daily, she said that such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. She finds it beautiful. The actress further stated that breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do.

The actress even shares photos of herself with her daughter, Ava. Recently, she posted a cute picture with her angel. In these pictures, she can be seen breastfeeding her little munchkin.

The post was captioned as, ''If you’re wondering why I post photos of me breastfeeding, it’s because it’s my whole life right now. It’s a full time job with a lot of extra hours and sleepless nights. But your payment is a happy and healthy baby which is all you want as a mommy. I don’t exclusively breastfeed though. My baby girl needs a little top up once in a while and mommy a hot bath while daddy takes over! #happymommy #happybaby #breastfeeding #babynutrition #besttimeofmylife.''

