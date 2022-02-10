CONTROVERSY: Hema Malini has a STRONG REACTION on the ‘HIJAB ROW’

MUMBAI: The Hijab wearing controversy is attracting a lot of opinions by politicians and celebrities alike.

Earlier this week, Richa Chadha tweeted in reaction to a video wherein a female student, wearing a hijab, was reportedly heckled by a group of men. "Raise your sons better! A bunch of ugly, cowards attacking a lone woman in a pack and feeling proud of it? WHAT LOSERS! Shameful. They'll be jobless, more frustrated and penniless in a few years. What poor upbringing! No sympathy, no redemption for them. I spit on your kind," Richa had tweeted.

Now Hema Malini has strongly reacted to the controversy that erupted after students from Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district, Karnataka, were allegedly denied entry because of their hijab, a head covering worn by Muslim women.

Speaking to ANI, the actress turned politician stated, “Schools are for education and religious matters should not be taken there. Every school has a uniform that should be respected. You can wear whatever you want outside the school.”

