CONTROVERSY! I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL: Raj Kundra on his involvement in the PORNOGRAPHY CASE

MUMBAI: The month of July ended on a rather bleak and worrisome note for Shilpa Shetty Kundra and family as her husband Raj Kundra was taken into custody for his involvement in the case of allegedly producing and distributing hotshot videos through mobile apps in 2021.

(Also Read: Shocking! Shamita Shetty breaks her silence on why Karan Kundra stopped speaking to her, says "Tejasswi has to be blamed for my fallout with Karan")

He was granted bail in September but the whole family was put under scanner after the incident and it had been a tough few months for them.

Now, a casting director and three others have been arrested from Versova and Borivali areas, the cops told ANI. Last year, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was named as the key conspirator in the case and he spent nearly three months in custody. He walked out on bail in September.

Raj’s offices in Mumbai were raided and it was reported that he was involved in production and distribution of adult movies. The businessman had been booked for the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.

Breaking silence over the case, Raj Kundra had said in a statement, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ EVER in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is sub judice so I can not elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail. The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture.”

(Also Read: Pornography Row! Shamita Shetty opens up on participating in Bigg Boss 15 instead of standing by Shilpa Shetty during Raj Kundra’s Pornography case)

CREDIT: TOI