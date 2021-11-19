CONTROVERSY: Javed Akhtar has a STRONG OPINION on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘BHEEK’ comment! Read on to know more…

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut definitely knows how to create a stir with her controversial remarks however, looks like she went a little overboard with her ‘Bheek’ comment on social media.

(Also Read; WOW! Check out the THEN and NOW photo of Rakhi Sawant)

Many were seen slamming the actress for her 'Independence was bheek' comment. And now, Javed Akhtar has also reacted to it.

On Thursday, Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote, "It is totally understand. Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some calls our freedom just a 'bheek'."

The Thalaivii actress during the Times Now Summit had said, ".... blood will flow. But it should not be Hindustani blood. They knew it and they paid a price. Of course, it was not freedom but bheek and we attained real freedom in 2014."

While there are many who slammed the actress, veteran actor Vikram Gokhale extended support to Kangana and said, "Many people were mute spectators when our freedom fighters were hanged. These included many senior leaders who did not save the freedom fighters."

(Also Read: SHOCKING! When Rakhi Sawant SLAPPED Claudia for Comedy Circus)

CREDIT: SpotboyE