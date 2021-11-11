CONTROVERSY! Kangana Ranaut lands in hot water for calling India’s independence in 1947 ‘bheekh’

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut and controversy usually go hand in hand. The actress is known for not holding back any of her thoughts and being vocal about things out there. She doesn’t even shy away in clarifying her political stand and often calls out things in the name of nationalism or patriotism. Another one of her such comments has recently landed Kangana in the hot waters with netizens.

On Wednesday, the actress attended the Times Now Summit 2021. It was her first public forum speaking opportunity after her stint as actor turned politician J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii. At the forum, she took the stage to speak about films, politics, her love life and more.

Talking about nationalism, politics, her personal stand on it and the historical facts about India’s freedom, Kangana made strong comments on the Congress party and even made statements about the country’s future. But the statement that sparked the most controversy, had the actress saying, “The freedom we got in 1947 was a 'bheek', the citizens of India got real freedom in 2014.”

Kangana’s comment soon started getting viral on social media with people sharing the clip. At the event, the actress even spoke about her personal life by saying that she plans to get married and having kids in the next five years. She was quoted as saying that she saw herself as a mom and someone who is an active participant in the vision of a new India.

When asked if she had taken steps to fulfill this dream of hers, Kangana replied, 'Yes', intriguing curiosity amongst the audience about her partner, but she did not reveal the name. Although she did say that people would get to know about him soon.

