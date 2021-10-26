CONTROVERSY: Mika Singh comes out in support of Aryan Khan, says “Itne bade cruse mei sirf Aryan hi ghoom raha tha kya... Hadd hai”

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got arrested by NCB in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case. While there are many things being revealed in the case including the latest where there is a speculation of a bribe of 25 crore being a deal to release Aryan, many celebrities have come out in the open to support the celebrity son.

Mika Singh is one of them

While taking a sharp jibe at NCB, he had tweeted, "Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visited. I heard lots of people were there but I couldn't see anyone else accept #AryanKhan... Itne bade cruse mei sirf Aryan hi ghoom raha tha kya... Hadd hai (Was Aryan the only one roaming around on the cruise)... Good morning, have a wonderful day."

Mika has expressed his concern towards Aryan Khan's arrest and questioned Bollywood's silence on the same. It all happened when filmmaker Sanjay Gupta accused the film industry of not coming out in support Shah Rukh Khan in his tough time.

While some lauded him for supporting Shah Rukh, others criticised his reply for supporting the wrong cause.

On October 3, Aryan, along with several others, was arrested and accused of consumption of illegal drugs, among other charges. He is currently imprisoned at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

