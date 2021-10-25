CONTROVERSY: Mira Rajput gets subjected to HEAVY TROLLING; netizens call her N*KED!

MUMBAI: Celebrities are constantly under that radar of the paparazzi and looks like this time, Mira Rajput has got under the scanner.

(Also Read: Catch the 5 priceless moments of Bolly -couple Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput on the occasion of the former's b'day!!)

She is being subjected to trolls and is being slammed for wearing shorts while returning from the Maldives. Mira and Shahid Kapoor were on a vacation with their kids.

This isn’t the first time that Mira has been trolled for her outfit choice.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently went on a family vacation to the Maldives and gave a glimpse of the same on their social media handles. While coming back, the actor’s wife wore a hoodie with a pair of shorts and got massively trolled for the same.

Shahid Kapoor was seen wearing a black coloured jogger and paired it with a matching Sando and jacket. He completed the look with sunglasses and funky looking chain to accessorise the outfit. Mira Rajput on the other hand wore a black sweatshirt and paired it with matching rugged shorts and got trolled for the same.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Oh no! Mira Rajput slammed by netizens for not "dressing right")

CREDIT: Koimoi