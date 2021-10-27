CONTROVERSY! Neha Sharma opens up about how her viral doctored image in 2018 left her traumatised

MUMBAI: It has been over a decade since actress Neha Sharma made her entry into the Hindi film industry opposite Emraan Hashmi in the film Crook. Ever since, the actress has had a roller coaster of a journey in Bollywood. She has faced some successes as well as a lot of failures. She even has been a part of her fair share of controversies, but she has never let any of that put her down and always recovered from them beautifully.

One such incident happened with Neha in 2018 when one of her selfies was morphed in a way that a sex toy was added in its background and the doctored image was circulated over social media. Neha admits that that experience left her ‘traumatised’.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kanan, the actress opened up about the incident, sharing that she got to know about it on the sets of her web show Illegal. “I didn’t realise about the picture. I came on set and everybody was being a little weird and strange. They were like, not talking, they were all discussing, murmurs were happening. And I was like, ‘What is happening? Why is everybody behaving weird?’ I think eventually, someone came up to me and said, ‘Neha, there is this picture of you that is being viral’, and I was like, ‘What picture?’ Then I saw it and I was like (opens mouth in shock), ‘Wow, very creative, whoever did that.’ I was upset in the beginning but then I was like, ‘It’s okay, I know what the truth is and I really don’t need those things to satisfy me’,” she said.

The day after that, Neha had also tweeted the original picture on her handle captioning it, “It’s sad how misogynistic people can be...stop morphing pics and getting cheap thrills out of it...this is the original pic…”

Meanwhile, on the work front Neha was last seen in a short film titled Vikalp, and up next she will be seen in Zee 5’s Aafat-e-Ishq. She also has Jogira Sara Rara with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline.

