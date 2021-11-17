CONTROVERSY: Rakhi Sawant joins the SLAMMING BANDWAGON as she calls Kangana Ranaut a ‘TRAITOR’

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut definitely knows how to create a stir with her controversial remarks however, looks like she went a little overboard with her ‘Bheek’ comment on social media.

Many were seen slamming the actress. Now joining the league is drama queen Rakhi Sawant who too has reacted to it, the actress taking to Instagram has called the Manikarnika actress ‘traitor’. Sharing the video of the actress who spoke about India’s independence, she replaced the audio with a dog barking audio. Rakhi captioned this video as, “Desh ki Gaddar hai didi.”

This post of the controversial TV celeb won praises as well as some criticism, netizens commenting on Rakhi’s post wrote, “Respect for you Rakhi,” “You nailed it didi! Love you,” “Aaj rakhi sawant hm sabki national crush,” and more. While some criticising her commented, “Bad girl Rakhi. Aise nahi karte,” few also threatened to unfollow her for her this post. The very next day, Rakhi posted a video from a hospital. In the video she was seen lying on the bed, sharing the reason behind her hospitalization she mentioned it is due to people’s comment on India’s freedom.

She is heard saying in the video, “I am so shocked. Some people are saying our country gained independence in 2014 and that we were granted freedom in ‘alms’. Very bad. Such people should be given befitting replies. I have done my part.”

For unversed Kangana had said that in 1947 India received freedom in alms (Bheek) it was in 2014 the country got its actual freedom.

