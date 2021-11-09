CONTROVERSY! Shah Rukh Khan’s manager fails to appear before the Special Investigation Team in the drug bust case

MUMBAI: The drug bust case being pursued by NCB that has an alleged involvement of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, is dealing with new developments every day. Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October end after he spent more than three weeks in custody, and on Friday he was spotted at the NCB office where he had come to mark his attendance as a part of one of his bail conditions.

Now, SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, was summoned by the Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday, but she failed to be present citing health issues. Chunky Panday’s brother Chikky Pandey, who was reportedly contacted by KP Gosavi, one of the witnesses in the case, to get in touch with Dadlani, also failed to appear before SIT citing Covid-19.

ACP Milind Khetle (Azad Maidan division) has been leading the SIT probe which was constituted by Mumbai police after Gosavi’s personal bodyguard, Prabhakar Sail, filed a complaint alleging that he had overheard Gosavi talking over the phone to one Sam D’Souza about extorting money in the drug case and a Rs 8 crore payment that was to be made to NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede.

Three more applications were later submitted on similar lines at MRA Marg police station. D’Souza claimed Dadlani paid Rs 50 lakh but the money was returned after they realised Gosavi, who promised to prevent the arrest of Khan’s son Aryan, was a cheat.

Thus far, the SIT has recorded statements of 15 people and is likely to summon more. Statements of Sail, hotelier Ranjitsingh Bindra and Mayur Ghule have been recorded. One Sunil Patil appeared before the Mumbai police’s SIT on Sunday evening to give his statement. The SIT also recorded the statement of another person who claimed to be privy to pre-raid discussions and told the police that Aryan was framed by some individuals for money, named Vijay Pagare.

