CONTROVERSY: South cinema has sent shivers down the spine of all the mainstream filmmakers from the Mumbai film industry, actor Manoj Bajpayee

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actors, took to social media and shared a reactionary tweet against a comment made by Kiccha Sudeep recently.

Sudeep is a famous Kannada actor. He recently said that Hindi is no longer the national language of India. Ajay doesn't seem pleased with the comment and shared a tweet on Wednesday, reacting to the same. The Bollywood actor took to Twitter, tagged him in his post and shared his reaction, which was written entirely in Hindi. “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man," read his comment.

While we recently reported how Sonu Sood gave out his opinion on the same, actor Manoj Bajpayee too has said that South films have sent a shiver down the spine of mainstream filmmakers of Bollywood.

He told Delhi Times, "Itni blockbuster ho rahi hai (there are so many blockbusters)... forget about Manoj Bajpayee and the likes of me for a minute, it has sent a shiver down the spine of all the mainstream filmmakers from the Mumbai film industry. They really don't know where to look."

He said that filmmakers from down the South are unapologetic, and they take every shot as if they are taking the best shot in the world. They shoot a film as they have envisioned it, and they don't dumb it down for the audience because they hold their audience in the highest regard and their passion is supreme.

