CONTROVERSY: Special Judge VV Patil is likely to pronounce his verdict of Bail today for Aryan Khan

MUMBAI: As Aryan Khan, Son of Shah Rukh Khan, has been arrested a few weeks back, a recent development has been heard that could put a spanner in him reaching home today. He will be heading for a bail hearing today.

Aryan Khan has been in the news ever since he was detained and then arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau. (Also Read: Big development: Another setback for Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan’s bail rejected by sessions court; his lawyer to apply in high court )

Aryan was placed under arrest on 3 October and was booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During the time of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son arrest, the NCB claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

A recent ANI tweet, shedding light on the ongoing dr*g case investigation, read, “Dr*gs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police has found a dr*g related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB.”

Later today, Special Judge VV Patil is likely to pronounce his verdict in the bail application filed by Aryan as well as the other accused. (Also Read: Must Read! How is SRK’s son Aryan Khan counting his days in Arthur jail, here we give you the insights)

