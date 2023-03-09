Controversy! Sunny Deol breaks silence on his Juhu property due to debt, says ‘I don't react to the thing because I know what it is’

MUMBAI: The 22-year-old actor Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha sequel. The movie Gadar 2, starring Sunny and Ameesha Patel, successfully enticed moviegoers back into theatres after the epidemic had a substantial negative influence on box office receipts.

In the middle of this accomplishment, Sunny found himself at the center of a dispute over a bank's sale of his Juhu property to recoup debt. The auction was subsequently postponed, though, and Sunny has now addressed the entire scenario, including media coverage.

Sunny Deol recently spoke with popular news portal about his strategy for handling the issue around the auction of his house. He said that he didn't let it bother him because such circumstances are a regular part of doing business.

He said, “I don't react to the thing because I know what it is, what I have to do and what the problem was. I sorted it out. But what hurts you is that all of a sudden I would see the leading papers posting the big (auction) notice inside. I said 'what are they getting out of it?' If something is wrong over there, that's my issue and what is wrong with it. A human being does business, goes into losses and then when the losses cannot be taken care of, so you have your property which you move away and you give and complete your losses. So, it's a normal format of life.”

Sunny continued by stressing that everything is good and making an effort to reassure his admirers. He stated, “It's my money, it's my dad's hard-earned money, our family's money. So, why should it be made into some kind of a talk anyway? But somehow people like enjoying it and I have seen it so much over the time that I say, 'Okay, carry on. Do it, it doesn't matter because I know what I am.' It doesn't bother me but you are hurting a lot of my fans, hurting a lot of other people who feel why they are doing that. I would like to say to them that don't worry, there is nothing like that, sab badhiya hai."

Sunny's property in Juhu had previously received an auction notice from the Bank of Baroda due to unpaid debt. However, The warning was eventually retracted for technical reasons.

