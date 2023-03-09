Controversy! Sunny Deol breaks silence on his Juhu property due to debt, says ‘I don't react to the thing because I know what it is’

Sunny found himself at the center of a dispute over a bank's sale of his Juhu property to recoup debt. The auction was subsequently postponed, though, and Sunny has now addressed the entire scenario, including media coverage.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 13:00
movie_image: 
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: The 22-year-old actor Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha sequel. The movie Gadar 2, starring Sunny and Ameesha Patel, successfully enticed moviegoers back into theatres after the epidemic had a substantial negative influence on box office receipts. 

In the middle of this accomplishment, Sunny found himself at the center of a dispute over a bank's sale of his Juhu property to recoup debt. The auction was subsequently postponed, though, and Sunny has now addressed the entire scenario, including media coverage.

Also read: Must Read! From Ameesha Patel to Utkarsh Sharma, Gadar 2 has been lucky for many celebs

Sunny Deol recently spoke with popular news portal about his strategy for handling the issue around the auction of his house. He said that he didn't let it bother him because such circumstances are a regular part of doing business.

He said, “I don't react to the thing because I know what it is, what I have to do and what the problem was. I sorted it out. But what hurts you is that all of a sudden I would see the leading papers posting the big (auction) notice inside. I said 'what are they getting out of it?' If something is wrong over there, that's my issue and what is wrong with it. A human being does business, goes into losses and then when the losses cannot be taken care of, so you have your property which you move away and you give and complete your losses. So, it's a normal format of life.” 

Sunny continued by stressing that everything is good and making an effort to reassure his admirers. He stated, “It's my money, it's my dad's hard-earned money, our family's money. So, why should it be made into some kind of a talk anyway? But somehow people like enjoying it and I have seen it so much over the time that I say, 'Okay, carry on. Do it, it doesn't matter because I know what I am.' It doesn't bother me but you are hurting a lot of my fans, hurting a lot of other people who feel why they are doing that. I would like to say to them that don't worry, there is nothing like that, sab badhiya hai."

Sunny's property in Juhu had previously received an auction notice from the Bank of Baroda due to unpaid debt. However, The warning was eventually retracted for technical reasons.

Also read: Woah! After Gadar 2, Tiger vs Pathaan to have a Pakistan angle?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla
 

Gadar 2 Ameesha Patel Utkarsh Sharma Sunny Deol Anil Sharma Esha Deol Hema Malini Simrat Kaur Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man was originally supposed to be a Telugu film and THIS South superstar was to play the actor’s role
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has been in the industry for 29...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ishaan’s career in risk as Isha destroys Bhosale College's status
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
OMG! Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her regret for rejecting THIS Karan Johar film with Shah Rukh Khan, read more of find out
MUMBAI: Who doesn't want to work with Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar together? It’s an opportunity that...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhimanyu ignores Akshara, Falling in love once again
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Woah! Sunny Deol reveals the reason why Border 2 was shelved, confirms to be a part of the film
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is getting all the love from all over the world. The film will...
Whoa! How the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain famed Ram Kapoor lost 30 kgs leaving his fans stunned with his physical transformation
MUMBAI:  Ram Kapoor is a well known face on Indian Television. Apart from shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan
OMG! Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her regret for rejecting THIS Karan Johar film with Shah Rukh Khan, read more of find out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan
OMG! Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her regret for rejecting THIS Karan Johar film with Shah Rukh Khan, read more of find out
Sunny
Woah! Sunny Deol reveals the reason why Border 2 was shelved, confirms to be a part of the film
Vicky Kaushal
Woah! Vicky Kaushal reacts when questioned about asking Katrina Kaif out on a date, given that he wasn't a big star back then
Sanjay Dutt
OMG! Sanjay Dutt's late wife Richa Sharma's last letter makes rounds on social media, fans disappointed with Rajkumar Hirani for omitting the truth in 'Sanju'
Bobby
Wow! Sunny Deol feels his brother Bobby Deol is the most deserving and underappreciated actor; says ‘I think my brother deserves much more’
SUHANA KHAN
Wow! Suhana Khan opens up on what kind of a man she likes, read more