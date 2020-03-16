CONTROVERSY: You will be SURPRISED to see what Sonu Sood has to say about the Ajay Devgn – Kiccha Sudeep ‘Hindi no longer being the National Language’ row!

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actors, took to social media and shared a reactionary tweet against a comment made by Kiccha Sudeep recently.

(Also Read: Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Naam' set to release this summer)

Sudeep is a famous Kannada actor. He recently said that Hindi is no longer the national language of India. Ajay doesn't seem pleased with the comment and shared a tweet on Wednesday, reacting to the same. The Bollywood actor took to Twitter, tagged him in his post and shared his reaction, which was written entirely in Hindi. “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man," read his comment.

Amid this war of words between Ajay and Sudeep, Sonu Sood was asked about his opinion on the Hindi debate. In an interaction with Indian Express, he said, " I don’t think Hindi can be called just the national language. India has one language, which is entertainment. It doesn’t matter which industry you belong to. If you entertain people, they will love you, honour you and accept you".

He further added, " Gone are days when people used to say ‘leave your mind behind. They won’t leave their mind behind and shell out thousands of rupees on an average film. The only good cinema will be accepted".

This is the first time Ajay Devgn has been involved in any debate. Right now the south films have been taking over Bollywood with back to back success of Pushpa, RRR, KGF Chapter 2.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Revealed! This is why Ajay Devgn decided to marry Kajol)

CREDIT: Bollywood Life