Controversy! Zareen Khan gets relief as Kolkata court grants interim bail in cheating case; Instructs her not to leave the country without prior permission

MUMBAI: Actress Zareen Khan has been associated with the Indian film industry since she debuted in Bollywood with Veer in 2010. She recently made headlines after a cheating scandal linked to her personality. The actress has now received a little relief from the Kolkata court.

Bollywood star Zareen Khan got a summons from Kolkata police a few months ago after the court issued an arrest warrant for her. Finally, there was a small relief for the actress in the case. She was given interim bail by the Sealdah court on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 until December 26, according to PTI.

(Also read:Zareen Khan: I was told to put on weight for 'Veer')

The actress was also asked not to leave the nation without obtaining prior permission from the Kolkata police. A popular news portal stated that the Housefull 2 actress stepped in court on Monday dressed in hiding, with a black cap and a mask. The actress answered the council's and the judge's points during the hour-long hearing. She was also told to show up to all court appearances.

PTI reports that a cheating complaint was filed against Zareen about a 2018 crime at the Narkeldanga police station in Kolkata. The actress reportedly accepted an advance of Rs 12 lakh to participate in a Durga Puja event in the city. However, she did not show up on the scheduled September date. As a result, the organizers registered a complaint against her post, and the Kolkata police responded by issuing an arrest warrant.

The actress has been employed in the movie industry for over ten years. Following her role in Veer alongside Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Rishabh Jain, and Sohail Khan, she made a cameo in the Ready song Character Dheela. She has since starred in other Indian language films and Bollywood movies, including Veerappan, Aksar 2, 1921, Housefull 2, DOA: Death of Amar, Hate Story 3 starring Sharman Joshi and Karan Singh Grover, and Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

(Also read: Oh No! Zareen Khan hospitalized after being tested positive for Dengue; actress shares health update)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla