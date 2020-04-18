News

Coronavirus lockdown: Nick Jonas did this during Priyanka Chopra’s Insta live

MUMBAI: We are all locked inside our houses till the Coronavirus epidemic comes under control. Well, even Priyanka Chopra is quarantining with her hubby Nick Jonas and their pet dogs. They are doing their bit to spread awareness and extend support to those in need. Recently, PeeCee had gone live to share a message but little did she know it was going to be interrupted in the most hilarious way ever.

In a short clip from her Insta live session that has gone viral on social media, we could see the actress interacting with her fans and she looked pretty as usual in a blue sleeveless turtleneck top, along with open tresses and minimal makeup. However, as the global diva was indulged in front of her camera, we could Nick and her doggy in the background spilling some utensils, to which, Peecee instantly rolls her eyes. To be very honest, her expression was hilarious, at the same time relatable.

Well, fans came up with even funnier reactions to this clip. We came across comments like, 'I hope they didn't have a fight over this,' 'Mrs. Jonas I know you’re going to get them back I don’t know how but I know you will go get them girl,'

and 'Wow how she tried to keep her composure when I'm sure she must have wanted to strangle him.'

Have a look.

