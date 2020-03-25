Coronavirus Lockdown: Salman Khan turns his farmhouse into an editing studio for Radhe

MUMBAI: Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone worried. To avoid spreading of the deadly virus, citizens have been advised to stay indoors.

Owing to the current scenario, Bollywood too has been under lockdown with all the shooting schedules of films stalled and many film releases postponed. The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting all businesses majorly, but Salman Khan is not letting anything affect the post-production of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. As Salman made his big announcement about the film Radhe last year, amid the Coronavirus Lockdown, the actor has now turned his farmhouse into an editing studio to begin the post-production of the film.

According to a report in MidDay, Salman has converted his farmhouse in Panvel into a workspace. A source close to the development revealed that the shooting of the film is almost complete and shared that the director has just one song featuring Salman and Disha Patani left to shoot. The source in the report states that while everyone waits for the lockdown to open, Khan has decided to start the post-production work on the film. The source informed that Salman wants to release the film on the auspicious occasion of EID 20202.