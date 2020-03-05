News

Coronavirus scare: Salman Khan prefers salaam, namaste over handshake or hug

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the latest public figure to endorse the idea of greeting people the India style with a namaste or salaam, rather than shake hands or hug.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and India's Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar have been personalities who have lately supported the idea that people should greet each with folded hands under the present circumstances.

Salman wrote on IOnstagram: "Namashkaar... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago... @beingstrongindia".

The actor also shared a picture of himself where his hands are folded in a namaste.

Meanwhile, with the threat of COVID-19 looming large, the government has tightened the entry into India for nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan with immediate effect. Indian citizens have also been advised to refrain from travelling to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and other affected countries.

In dia, 29 people have been quarantined owing to coronavirus scare so far.

