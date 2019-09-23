Costumes play important part in a project: Kirti Kulhari

Actress Kirti Kulhari says getting costumes right in a project is very crucial, as they bring authenticity.

"I think costumes always play a very important part of any film, any show, anything you know because that's where you kind of come in the way. The character's look has to really go with the image of the character you have in mind and I think if the costumes are right that connection happens more easily," Kirti said.

Kirti will soon be seen as Jannat, who hails from Balochistan, in "The Bard Of Blood".

Based on Bilal Siddiqui's book "The Bard Of Blood", the show is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent. The multi-lingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand (essayed by Emraan Hashmi), who is recalled from his new life as a professor to save Indian spies captured by the Taliban.

The character of Jannat has been written into the show, and was not part of the story in the book.

Talking about getting into the role, she said: "In Jannat's case, there's a clear separation between the past and the present and you are showing a passage of time and with the passage of time, the person also changes through the costumes. When we see Jannat in the past there are these pastels, softer colours, the material is more chiffon which is showing the audience the Jannat at a time when things were different, where she was probably more easy-going, fun-loving, and then you see her in the present -- the colours have gone darker and she is more earthy which shows she has become grounded, she has become mature, she is wiser.

"The glamour has faded and she is focused on more important things in life right now, handling a lot of difficult things. This change in the texture and colour of the costumes speak a lot about Jannat's life."

Kirti also had to get that Baluchi accent to bring authenticity to the character.

"We had Urdu dialect people on board and people who have also helped with the Baluchi accent."

The Netflix original series also features Sobhita Dhulipala and Viineet Kumar. The series is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. It will launch on September 27.