THIS could be the reason behind Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's separation

MUMBAI: For the longest time, the grapevine has been buzzing about an impending divorce of Imran Khan and Avantika; a source reveals to Pinkvilla.com inside details about the issues that cropped up between the two.

It's been a while that their rock steady relationship hit the troubled waters and soon the couple parted their ways, and Avantika along with their daughter Imara moved out of the house. The couple has been dodging media, but one of the sources close to the family gave out the reason for couple's separation.

The source told Pinkvilla, "Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It's been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director, but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 that's it."

So, it was the frustration that crept in. "He became irritable and would react at the littlest of things. All their savings were getting used up, and Avantika had to finally rely on her side of the family to support them. There were regular arguments between him and Avantika and their house became a debating platform each day. Avantika couldn't take it anymore and realised that all these regular tiffs and fights were affecting their child Imara. She called her family and told them everything. They tried various ways to reconcile but to no avail. Both Imran and Avantika were fuming, and they decided to take some time off their marriage, and she moved out with the kid." They haven't yet filed for divorce but are living separately. We at TellyChakkar wish that the couple can reconcile and get back together. Here's wishing both of them a good life ahead.