This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check out

Farhan Akhtar will soon be bringing in his film Jee Le Zara and while the film has the leading ladies finalized, the male leads are still uncertain. It is reportedly one of the hurdles faced. It is a supposed problem for filmmakers to get the romantic other for the finalized leading ladies.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 11:20
movie_image: 
Also read: Priyanka Chopra responds to criticism of her use of surrogate

Reports suggest that Farhan wants big A-listers for the movie to be cast alongside the three actresses- Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. However, it is speculated that Indian actors normally have egos that are bigger than necessary.

This could be taken as an insult to them that the leading ladies are signed first and Sanjay Leela Bhansali went through the same trouble reportedly for Padmavat.

But there could be a great solution to Farhan’s problem here as the divas are married and their real life, life-partners could take up the roles. “Nick Jonas may be hard to pull off but why would Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor say no to such an offer?” This is a thought of a source close to the development.

Also read:Ranbir Kapoor gets angry at a fan, throws his phone, Here is the video

Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 11:20

