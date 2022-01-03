Couple Goals! Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are setting relationship goals with this unmissable family PIC

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and adorable couples, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic leave fans and followers in awe of their beautiful camaraderie.

The couple is blessed with a son. Little Agastya is often seen having a fun time with his mom and dad, and the trio certainly sets major family goals. Natasa Stankovic often takes to her Instagram handle to share a slice of her life with her Insta family. With her good looks, dance skills, and style statements, she has already won over the hearts of the fans. Her delightful family pictures are something that has also given netizens to fall in love with her. In her latest Instagram picture which she shared a day ago, Natasa Stankovic can be seen posing with her cricketer husband and son. Netizens took to the comment section and wished the couple saying ‘Happy anniversary to you hardik bhaiya & natasha bhabhi ji’, ‘Happy Anniversary Precious people’, ‘Happy engagement anniversary HARSA’, ‘cutest fam’, ‘My faves’, among others.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged on 1 January 2020. They got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020.

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s heart. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

