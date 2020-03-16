Couple Goals! Kareena Kapoor Khan is rumoured to have warned hubby Saif Ali Khan for doing THIS, details inside

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ while Kareena Kapoor Khan will share the screen space with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan happen to be one of the most successful and influential couples in B-town. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Saifeena, as their fans fondly calls them, opened up on getting insecure and possessive over each other’s intimate scenes on screen.

Also Read: OMG! Kareena Kapoor Khan been compared to Jaya Bachchan for THIS reason, see netizens’ reactions

Back in 2010, Saifeena appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and the host asked a lot of questions which well, besides Karan no one can. The host happens to be a close friend of the actress and often blatantly asks questions about anything and everything on his show.

In the same episode, Karan asked Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on whether or not the couple feels insecure or possessive about each other’s love scenes in the films. While Kareena was okay with it, Saif didn’t really give the same answer as his wife.

Also Read: Throwback! This is how Hrithik Roshan once reacted to his dating rumours with Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress told Karan Johar, “No, we have a very open relationship — even when he did that kiss scene in Love Aaj Kal or I did Kambhakt Ishq, we spoke, I had warned him that this is what is there in this film, and he said, ‘This is your work’. But after that we spoke and we decided not to…because of course it makes you feel insecure and annoyed.”

Ever since the two have gotten married, besides each other, they haven’t really had kissing scenes with their co-stars in the films.

Latest Video