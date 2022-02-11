Couple goals! Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt celebrate wedding anniversary; the former shares an adorable video

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples.

Though Sanjay Dutt may be a tough guy on-screen, but off-camera he has a charming sweet personality that makes him so adorable and popular among the masses. Today, Sanjay Dutt celebrated the 14th year of togetherness with Maanyata. The duo got married on 11 February 2008, and since then, they are regarded as one of the power couples of showbiz.

Now Maanyata has given a sweet proof that Sanjay is a doting husband. To celebrate the anniversary, she shared a video on her social media, and people can't stop loving it. In the video we see the star giving a foot massage to his life partner. Maanyata posted the video and captioned it saying, "All my best days are the ones spent with you love you for being you happy anniversary!! @duttsanjay." The video has gone viral, and fans of the 'Kaante' star are amazed at his gesture. One of the followers said, "Lage Raho Munna Bhai." While another user ridiculed him and said, "Banda chahe Sanjay Dutt ho..Pair to biwi k dbane pdte hain." Sanjay has impressed his fans again, here is what one of his fans said, "Kya bat hai har admi aisa ho." Another person said, "BABA is very grateful."

